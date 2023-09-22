Facts

09:29 22.09.2023

Zelenskyy, at meeting with US senators, notes importance of Ukraine's responsibility for aid used, accountability for it

In Washington, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and senators.

The Head of State noted that the meeting was another confirmation of the strategic partnership between the two states.

"Thanks to the Senate, thanks to the President of the United States, thanks to every citizen of the United States, Ukrainian soldiers are clearing our land of Russian invaders. Supporting Ukraine means strengthening NATO's eastern flank. And our victory will be a joint victory of the peoples of Ukraine, the United States and the entire free world," Zelenskyy said, addressing the participants of the meeting.

He briefed the senators on the current situation at the front, Ukraine's priority defense needs and the necessity to boost the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense, especially as winter approaches.

The President thanked the attendees for each of their votes in support of Ukraine, for each bill aimed at bringing Russia to justice, imposing sanctions on Russian criminals and achieving a just peace.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that the Congress would continue to adopt important decisions to financially support our country. The absolute importance of responsibility for the use of the assistance provided and the implementation of appropriate reporting was emphasized separately.

The Head of State discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula with the senators, in particular the need to involve the states of the Global South in this process, as well as global geopolitical challenges.

The parties emphasized the importance of the post-war recovery of our country and welcomed the appointment of U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.

As reported, the U.S. Congress is considering providing Ukraine with an additional $24 billion in the conditions of war with the Russian Federation.

