President submits request to Rada on appointment of Umerov as defense minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a motion on the appointment of Rustem Umerov to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Corresponding draft resolution No. 10004 was registered in the Rada on Tuesday.

As reported, on September 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would submit to Parliament the candidacy of Rustem Umerov for the post of Defense Minister. On the morning of September 4, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov submitted to parliament a letter of resignation from his post, and Umerov, in turn, submitted a letter of resignation from the post of head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF).

At the plenary session on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada supported Reznikov's resignation from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine and Umerov's dismissal from his position as head of the SPF, which he headed from September 7, 2022.

Umerov is a Ukrainian politician, entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at negotiations with Russia, a delegate of the Kurultai of the Crimean Tatar people.

In 2019, he was elected an MP of the IX convocation from the Holos party (No. 18 on the list as an independent MP) and became a member of the faction of the same name.

In the Ukrainian Parliament, he held the position of Secretary of the Committee on Human Rights, de-occupation and reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, national minorities, and was also a deputy member of the Permanent Delegation to the Council of Europe and co-chairman of the parliamentary inter-factional association Crimea Platform.

In September 2020, Umarov joined the group on the development of the state strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).