Facts

15:20 04.09.2023

Humeniuk about Russia's night attack on Odesa region: 'Hostile implication' ahead of Putin-Erdogan meeting

Russia's massive attack on Odesa region last night is the enemy's "fire implication" ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Head of the Press Center of the Pivden (South) Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk has said.

"The drone attack was aimed at the civilian infrastructure in the Danube area, a southern district of Odesa region, where the continued work of the grain initiative raises the enemy's anxiety despite the fact that it is limited within the global framework. Such a fire implication by the enemy is clear ahead of a global political event – the meeting between the dictator of the terrorist state and the leader of Turkey. Highly likely, it was a way to influence and somehow blackmail which Russia uses very often," she said at a press briefing on Monday.

The Pivden Command recalled that 17 out of 25 Russian drones were destroyed. However, some civilian infrastructure facilities that "can be potentially used in the grain initiative" were attacked.

Erdogan and Putin are holding a meeting on Sochi on Monday.

