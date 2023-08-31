Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

A number of editorial offices of the Ukrainian media, independently of each other, informed the Defense Ministry of Ukraine about having received proposals to publish information that has signs of a planned campaign aimed at discrediting the work of the ministry and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the ministry's press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"The essence of the texts received by the editors is identical. This time, the text offered to the editors refers to the alleged purchase of howitzers from one of the EU partner countries. We would like to note that the information proposed for dissemination is presented in a distorted and manipulative manner. We urge all media outlets that have also received a similar proposal for placement, before using such 'materials' on the pages of their publications, to contact the Defense Ministry for an official commentary," the ministry said.

Also, the ministry urged the media to check the provided information by contacting official sources – the Defense Ministry of Ukraine or the General Staff of the AFU.

"The dissemination of false and/or distorted information about the activities of the Defense Ministry and the Armed Forces of Ukraine harms the country's defense capability and support from partner countries. In turn, we guarantee a full answer in writing or in the form of a commentary by authorized persons," the press service of the ministry said.