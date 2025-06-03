Yermak, Kellogg discuss importance of sanctions against Russia

Photo: https://t.me/

In Washington, together with his team, the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg.

"We discussed the situation on the front, the results of the meetings in Istanbul, the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia and defense assistance to Ukraine," Yermak said in Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In addition, the parties discussed the children abducted by Russia.

"We have handed over the lists to Russia, we are waiting for a response – it is important to return them home. This is an important issue, and we appreciate that the United States is included in the process," the President's Office head said.

According to him, he briefed Kellogg that Russia is doing everything not to ceasefire, this should be put an end to by force, because Ukraine has done everything to stop the war. "But if Russia does not cease fire voluntarily, we are forced to conduct operations and destroy their military potential. We are grateful to U.S. President Donald Trump and the entire American people, both parties, for their support for Ukraine," Yermak said.