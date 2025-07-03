Danish allies invest in our defense industry and in European security – Yermak

Rearmament that corresponds to modern war trends is needed by NATO countries, and when partners from Denmark invest in the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, they also invest in the security of Europe, believes the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"Our Danish allies are investing in our defense industry and in the security of Europe ... Now all this is materializing into specific products, some of which we have already launched. What is important to understand ... is that rearmament is necessary now. And this is not only about Ukraine, because we are in a real war, where technology plays a key role ... Rearmament is needed by NATO countries. And it must correspond to modern war trends," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

The head of the President’s Office promised to provide details about the agreements reached later.