Facts

13:36 18.08.2023

National police prevent attack on Tax Service dpty head: Two suspects detained, identity of customer being established

3 min read
National police prevent attack on Tax Service dpty head: Two suspects detained, identity of customer being established

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko confirmed the information about the prevention of an attack on Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur.

"I can confirm that the National Police prevented an attack on the deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. The criminal investigation officers worked effectively," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

He said: "The figurants have been detained. More information will be provided by the police."

Later, the National Police of Ukraine, citing Chief of the Police Ivan Vyhovsky, said two suspects in this crime had been detained.

"Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police, together with investigators and special forces of the Main Department of the National Police of Kyiv, detained two men who were preparing an attack on a tax service official. The police were able to prevent the attack at the very moment when the suspects with prepared bats were already heading towards the man, when they were leaving entrance of his house," the police said on the website.

According to the report, law enforcement officers received information about preparations for an attack to inflict bodily harm in advance, so on Thursday at 08.00 they detained the attackers during an attempt to commit a crime, thus actually saving the official.

"In addition to bits, the attackers had a photo of a 30-year-old potential victim and his car, which indicates the custom nature of the crime," the police said.

The attackers turned out to be previously convicted 27 and 31-year-old citizens, now they are detained in accordance with Artcile 208 Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine. Investigators are looking into the identity of the attacker.

Pretrial investigation is carried out under Part 1 of Article 14; Part 2 Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – preparation for a crime, infliction of grievous bodily harm by a group of persons or committed by order.

As reported with reference to Head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev, an assassination attempt was made on deputy head of the State Tax Service Sokur on Thursday morning.

Yesterday at 07.50 there was an assassination attempt on Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur. The attack was in the city center. Customers are schemers who lost their 'business' and crossed the border. Yevhen was saved by the coordinated actions of the criminal investigation department. Low bow to the professionals from the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police," he said in the Telegram channel.

According to Hetmantsev, the perpetrators have been detained and are testifying against the customers.

Tags: #attack #preventive

MORE ABOUT

20:29 10.08.2023
Number of injured in missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to nine

Number of injured in missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to nine

19:51 10.08.2023
Occupiers hit civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia

Occupiers hit civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia

11:00 04.08.2023
SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

11:29 20.07.2023
One killed as result of night attack in Odesa – local authorities

One killed as result of night attack in Odesa – local authorities

09:36 20.07.2023
Number of injured from night attack on Mykolaiv increases to 19 people

Number of injured from night attack on Mykolaiv increases to 19 people

14:05 19.07.2023
Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group terminals damaged after attack on ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk – Ministry of Restoration

Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group terminals damaged after attack on ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk – Ministry of Restoration

11:50 19.07.2023
As result of Russia's attack in Odesa region, 12 people injured; enemy hits grain, oil terminals

As result of Russia's attack in Odesa region, 12 people injured; enemy hits grain, oil terminals

16:04 11.07.2023
Five people, incl. child, injured in Russia's shelling attack on Kherson – regional authorities

Five people, incl. child, injured in Russia's shelling attack on Kherson – regional authorities

19:32 10.07.2023
Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

13:14 16.06.2023
Residential buildings damaged, there are victims in rocket attack on Kyiv region

Residential buildings damaged, there are victims in rocket attack on Kyiv region

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces eliminate 460 invaders over day – General Staff

Occupiers attack Zaporizhia – regional administration

Zelenskyy announces receipt of new packages of military assistance from partners

Zelenskyy: Major Defense Industries Forum to be held in autumn

Hetmantsev: Assassination attempt made on Tax Service Dpty Head Sokur

LATEST

Defense forces eliminate 460 invaders over day – General Staff

Denmark, the Netherlands confirm receipt of U.S. permission to send F-16s to Ukraine

Occupiers attack Zaporizhia – regional administration

Zelenskyy announces receipt of new packages of military assistance from partners

British Defense Ministry signs three contracts for transfer of anti-drone equipment to Ukraine

Sixth festival Bouquet Kyiv Stage starts in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Major Defense Industries Forum to be held in autumn

USA approves sending F-16 jets to Ukraine from Denmark, the Netherlands – media

Hetmantsev: Assassination attempt made on Tax Service Dpty Head Sokur

It is up to Ukraine to decide when the conditions are right to join any negotiations – Stoltenberg

AD
AD
AD
AD