National police prevent attack on Tax Service dpty head: Two suspects detained, identity of customer being established

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko confirmed the information about the prevention of an attack on Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur.

"I can confirm that the National Police prevented an attack on the deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. The criminal investigation officers worked effectively," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

He said: "The figurants have been detained. More information will be provided by the police."

Later, the National Police of Ukraine, citing Chief of the Police Ivan Vyhovsky, said two suspects in this crime had been detained.

"Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police, together with investigators and special forces of the Main Department of the National Police of Kyiv, detained two men who were preparing an attack on a tax service official. The police were able to prevent the attack at the very moment when the suspects with prepared bats were already heading towards the man, when they were leaving entrance of his house," the police said on the website.

According to the report, law enforcement officers received information about preparations for an attack to inflict bodily harm in advance, so on Thursday at 08.00 they detained the attackers during an attempt to commit a crime, thus actually saving the official.

"In addition to bits, the attackers had a photo of a 30-year-old potential victim and his car, which indicates the custom nature of the crime," the police said.

The attackers turned out to be previously convicted 27 and 31-year-old citizens, now they are detained in accordance with Artcile 208 Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine. Investigators are looking into the identity of the attacker.

Pretrial investigation is carried out under Part 1 of Article 14; Part 2 Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – preparation for a crime, infliction of grievous bodily harm by a group of persons or committed by order.

As reported with reference to Head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev, an assassination attempt was made on deputy head of the State Tax Service Sokur on Thursday morning.

Yesterday at 07.50 there was an assassination attempt on Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur. The attack was in the city center. Customers are schemers who lost their 'business' and crossed the border. Yevhen was saved by the coordinated actions of the criminal investigation department. Low bow to the professionals from the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police," he said in the Telegram channel.

According to Hetmantsev, the perpetrators have been detained and are testifying against the customers.