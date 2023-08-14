Facts

19:17 14.08.2023

US Dept of State announces allocation of $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

2 min read
The United States has decided to allocate another $200 million package of security assistance to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press statement published on the website of the U.S. State Department on Monday.

“Today we are announcing the next package of security assistance to aid Ukraine as it defends its territory and protects its people. This package, which is valued at $200 million and is being executed from previously authorized Presidential Drawdown Authority, includes air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment,” the message reads.

At the same time, the State Department stressed its intention to continue supporting Ukraine until the end of hostilities by the Russian side and its withdrawal of its troops from Ukrainian territory.

The report notes that the Russian Federation daily kills civilians in Ukraine and destroys civilian infrastructure, militarily contributes to hunger and reducing global food security, destroying civilian ports of Ukraine and grain infrastructure. “Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Blinken said.

Tags: #usa #assistance #financial

