Military matters discussed at HQ meeting on Wed – Zelenskyy

The Headquarters meeting on Wednesday was dedicated to the offensive, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

"Today's Headquarters is in a special format. The narrowest circle of people and all attention to the only subject – our offensive. In-depth analysis of the current situation, planning future steps, providing the forces with everything necessary, analyzing the actions of the enemy. Reports were delivered by Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, commanders Syrsky and Tarnavsky, Head of Intelligence Agency Budanov," he said.