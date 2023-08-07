Facts

20:09 07.08.2023

Zelenskyy expresses support for territorial integrity of Georgia on 15th anniversary of beginning of Russia's armed aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the 15th anniversary of the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Georgia, said that complete de-occupation of Ukrainian and Georgian lands, punishment of Russian invaders and compensation for the damage they have caused will bring peace and stability to Europe and the world.

"On the 15th anniversary of the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Georgia, we express our solidarity with the Georgian people and our resolute support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country. It is only the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian and Georgian lands, punishment of Russian invaders and compensation for the damage they have caused that will bring peace and stability to Europe and the world," he said on Twitter on Monday.

Tags: #georgia #support #zelenskyy

