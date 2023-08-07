Zelenskyy expresses support for territorial integrity of Georgia on 15th anniversary of beginning of Russia's armed aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the 15th anniversary of the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Georgia, said that complete de-occupation of Ukrainian and Georgian lands, punishment of Russian invaders and compensation for the damage they have caused will bring peace and stability to Europe and the world.

