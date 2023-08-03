URCS restores premises of Irpin branch of Heart Institute

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) restored in Irpin (Kyiv region) the premises of the branch of the Heart Institute (Kyiv) of the Ministry of Health.

"Specialists of the Ukrainian Red Cross, with the support of Luxembourg Red Cross, carried out a number of repairs so that the health facility could continue its operation," the society said on Facebook.

It is recalled that as a result of Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine, the premises of the first building of the first Irpin branch of the state institution Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has been significantly damaged.

To date, the heating has been completely replaced in it, the interior and roof have been partially repaired, while the facade and paths have been completely restored.

In the health facility, about 50 patients are already undergoing rehabilitation after heart surgery.