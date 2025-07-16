Rada backs increase in state budget funding for medicine purchase by UAH 3.1 bln

The Verkhovna Rada at first reading supported a bill that provides for changes to the 2025 state budget and an increase in funding for centralized purchases of medicines by UAH 3.1 billion.

As the head of the parliamentary committee on public health, medical care and medical insurance Mykhailo Radutsky said in the Telegram channel, additional funds are needed to purchase medicines for people with orphan diseases, viral hepatitis, HIV infection, tuberculosis, oncology and other critical conditions.

It was previously reported that on July 1, the government supported a proposal to increase financing for the purchase of medicines from the state budget by UAH 3.1 billion, which is 36% of the additional need, while at the end of May, MPs registered bill No. 13308 in the Verkhovna Rada, which provides for the possibility of allocating additional funds for centralized medical purchases by UAH 8.624 billion from the reserve fund.

In total, the 2025 state budget provides for the allocation of UAH 11.8 billion for the purchase of medicines, while, according to the Ministry of Health estimates, the need is UAH 19.8 billion. Thus, the provided financing covers only 59.4% of the need.

If financing is increased by UAH 3.1 billion, the need will be covered by 75%.