Facts

20:51 02.08.2023

NATO summit in Washington could be historic for Ukraine

1 min read
NATO summit in Washington could be historic for Ukraine

The NATO summit in Washington could be historic for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking at a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors in Uzhgorod on Wednesday.

"We must start preparing for the NATO summit in Washington. The summit can be historic for Ukraine and all our NATO allies, and it depends on everyone," he said.

Zelenskyy called the task of ambassadors to NATO countries "to work for the consolidation of all the capitals of the Alliance around the priorities of common security."

"The task of ambassadors in the rest of the world is to refute Russian disinformation on a daily basis that, allegedly, the prospect of Ukraine's membership in NATO was the reason and led this practice to war. It is very important to fight against this disinformation policy of the Russian Federation, refute it," he said.

Tags: #nato #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:51 02.08.2023
Ukraine grateful for help, but its contribution to security also deserves gratitude – Zelenskyy

Ukraine grateful for help, but its contribution to security also deserves gratitude – Zelenskyy

20:23 02.08.2023
First forum of defense industries to be held in Ukraine this fall

First forum of defense industries to be held in Ukraine this fall

19:18 02.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Our goal is to make Ukraine's defense industry one of strongest in Europe

Zelenskyy: Our goal is to make Ukraine's defense industry one of strongest in Europe

18:57 02.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We are working to hold global peace summit this fall

Zelenskyy: We are working to hold global peace summit this fall

12:14 02.08.2023
Daalder: In case of Ukraine's membership in NATO with temporarily occupied territories, Article 5 to provide defense of controlled territories, which to prevent further Russian aggression

Daalder: In case of Ukraine's membership in NATO with temporarily occupied territories, Article 5 to provide defense of controlled territories, which to prevent further Russian aggression

11:48 02.08.2023
Former US Ambassador to NATO Daalder: Ukraine can become NATO member with temporarily occupied territories

Former US Ambassador to NATO Daalder: Ukraine can become NATO member with temporarily occupied territories

12:30 01.08.2023
By end of year we plan to launch Ukraine-NATO Council at all levels – Stefanishyna

By end of year we plan to launch Ukraine-NATO Council at all levels – Stefanishyna

17:43 31.07.2023
Over 350 people participating in rescue operation in Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

Over 350 people participating in rescue operation in Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

12:35 28.07.2023
Ukraine's victory must be such that enemy attempts to return don't go beyond sick fantasies – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's victory must be such that enemy attempts to return don't go beyond sick fantasies – Zelenskyy

10:41 28.07.2023
Zelenskyy visits Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, destroyed by occupiers' missile

Zelenskyy visits Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, destroyed by occupiers' missile

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy names five priorities in work of ambassadors of Ukraine

Ukraine grateful for help, but its contribution to security also deserves gratitude – Zelenskyy

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

War Dept Head: 99% of all war crimes being investigated, to be investigated in Ukraine

Daalder: In case of Ukraine's membership in NATO with temporarily occupied territories, Article 5 to provide defense of controlled territories, which to prevent further Russian aggression

LATEST

Zelenskyy names five priorities in work of ambassadors of Ukraine

Pope urges Europe to look for creative options to end war in Ukraine

Thirty-three military clashes take place over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on areas of concentration of occupiers' personnel

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

URCS implementing pilot telemedicine project in Poltava region

Occupiers who tortured, abused, killed civilians not subject to prisoner swaps – Head of PGO's War Department

War Dept Head: 99% of all war crimes being investigated, to be investigated in Ukraine

PGO War Crimes Department's head: We expect Rada to regulate terms of war crimes' investigation

AD
AD
AD
AD