The NATO summit in Washington could be historic for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking at a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors in Uzhgorod on Wednesday.

"We must start preparing for the NATO summit in Washington. The summit can be historic for Ukraine and all our NATO allies, and it depends on everyone," he said.

Zelenskyy called the task of ambassadors to NATO countries "to work for the consolidation of all the capitals of the Alliance around the priorities of common security."

"The task of ambassadors in the rest of the world is to refute Russian disinformation on a daily basis that, allegedly, the prospect of Ukraine's membership in NATO was the reason and led this practice to war. It is very important to fight against this disinformation policy of the Russian Federation, refute it," he said.