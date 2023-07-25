Facts

09:17 25.07.2023

Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

1 min read
Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

The first task at the front today is the destruction of equipment, stocks, warehouses, headquarters of the occupier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video address on Monday.

"In all areas, the first task is to destroy the occupiers, their equipment, supplies, warehouses, and headquarters as much as possible," he said.

According to him, at the Monday Headquarters meeting there was "maximum attention is paid to those areas where we are moving forward and those where Ukrainian forces are on the defensive."

"It is very important that our defense and security forces, our entire state, work as a single team for the sake of defense," the president said.

"Of course, we also thoroughly discuss all issues related to protection against Russian missile and drone terror," he also said, adding: "we are preparing powerful responses to Russian terrorists' attacks."

Tags: #war #zelenskyy

