Ukrainians file almost 90,000 applications to Intl Register of Damage RD4U – Shuliak

Ukrainians have already filed almost 90,000 applications in 14 categories to the International Register of Damage RD4U, however, a large number of citizens do not document the damage due to errors in the submission or lack of evidence, said Verkhovna Rada Committee Chair on State Governance, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning and leader of the Servant of the People party Olena Shuliak reported.

"The worst thing is when people don't apply at all because they think it's impossible without a perfect package of documents. This is especially noticeable in the housing category on the temporarily occupied territories because you can apply for loss of access or control over your property even if you don't have confirmation that it has been destroyed," Shuliak explained to Interfax-Ukraine.

She added that, when applying, it is important to provide as much information as possible and carefully select the appropriate categories.

Shuliak also reminded her Telegram channel followers that legal entities can now apply to RD4U for damage or destruction of infrastructure and damage, destruction, or loss of assets within Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

The Agreement on the Register of Damage from Russian Aggression (RD4U) was adopted in May 2023 at the Council of Europe summit in Iceland.