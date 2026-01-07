Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:40 07.01.2026

Ukrainians file almost 90,000 applications to Intl Register of Damage RD4U – Shuliak

2 min read
Ukrainians file almost 90,000 applications to Intl Register of Damage RD4U – Shuliak

Ukrainians have already filed almost 90,000 applications in 14 categories to the International Register of Damage RD4U, however, a large number of citizens do not document the damage due to errors in the submission or lack of evidence, said Verkhovna Rada Committee Chair on State Governance, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning and leader of the Servant of the People party Olena Shuliak reported.

"The worst thing is when people don't apply at all because they think it's impossible without a perfect package of documents. This is especially noticeable in the housing category on the temporarily occupied territories because you can apply for loss of access or control over your property even if you don't have confirmation that it has been destroyed," Shuliak explained to Interfax-Ukraine.

She added that, when applying, it is important to provide as much information as possible and carefully select the appropriate categories.

Shuliak also reminded her Telegram channel followers that legal entities can now apply to RD4U for damage or destruction of infrastructure and damage, destruction, or loss of assets within Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

The Agreement on the Register of Damage from Russian Aggression (RD4U) was adopted in May 2023 at the Council of Europe summit in Iceland.

Tags: #register #war #damage

MORE ABOUT

19:29 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: War may end during Cyprus' presidency of EU Council

Zelenskyy: War may end during Cyprus' presidency of EU Council

14:09 30.12.2025
Russian drones damage Odesa ports, ship under Panamanian flag

Russian drones damage Odesa ports, ship under Panamanian flag

09:37 30.12.2025
Zelenskyy: There is a great chance to end the war in 2026

Zelenskyy: There is a great chance to end the war in 2026

15:00 29.12.2025
Statement on US participation in security guarantees is success, but talks still far from over - Tusk

Statement on US participation in security guarantees is success, but talks still far from over - Tusk

11:58 24.12.2025
Russia is fading, but Ukraine must grow stronger to outlast it – Poroshenko

Russia is fading, but Ukraine must grow stronger to outlast it – Poroshenko

14:01 23.12.2025
Zelenskyy after Umerov's report: documents developed on security guarantees, reconstruction and basic framework for ending the war

Zelenskyy after Umerov's report: documents developed on security guarantees, reconstruction and basic framework for ending the war

10:13 23.12.2025
Russia advances in Sumy, Donetsk regions – DeepState

Russia advances in Sumy, Donetsk regions – DeepState

09:33 23.12.2025
National Guard repels Russian mechanized assault near Dobropillia

National Guard repels Russian mechanized assault near Dobropillia

18:59 17.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia's statements about continuing war in 2026 require courage from our partners

Zelenskyy: Russia's statements about continuing war in 2026 require courage from our partners

20:56 15.12.2025
Occupiers' advance in Zaporizhia region almost stopped during week, but continued to grow in Pokrovsk axis – DeepState

Occupiers' advance in Zaporizhia region almost stopped during week, but continued to grow in Pokrovsk axis – DeepState

HOT NEWS

Ukraine expects much from Cyprus' presidency of EU Council – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: War may end during Cyprus' presidency of EU Council

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

LATEST

Berezhna on pro-Russian school in Kyiv: This case confirms education and culture are matter of national security

Sybiha on US seizure of Russian tanker: We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia

JYSK prepares to open stores in Kyiv, Kremenchuk

Shmyhal, Fedorov discuss priorities of defense department with National Security Committee

War does not forgive managerial experiments in law enforcement institutions — National Security Committee member

Second death reported in massive strike on Odesa – authorities

Ukraine expects much from Cyprus' presidency of EU Council – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy coordinates European integration process with Sandu, discusses energy, security issues

Operation to seize Russian-flagged tanker Mariner completed – EUCOM

Ukrainian, US envoys discuss peace track, formats for further contacts with EU partners in Paris

AD
AD