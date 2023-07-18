Facts

19:02 18.07.2023

BENELUX to provide Ukraine with M113 APC vehicles – joint statement by Defense Ministers

1 min read

 Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands (BENELUX) have announced a joint initiative to provide Ukraine with M113 armored personnel carrier (APC) vehicles in the near future.

"We reaffirm our continued determination to support Ukraine in response to the ongoing unacceptable Russian aggression. Since the beginning we joined our efforts to bring essential international support to Ukraine, now and on the longer term. Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands (BENELUX) have now agreed upon a common funded initiative in order to provide refurbished M113 from industrial stocks," the Defense Ministers of Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands said in a joint statement.

Within the coming months, Ukraine will receive a number M113 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Vehicles equipped with a remote-control weapon system and fitted with the mounting for a 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm machine gun. A "spare parts package" will be delivered as well.

The M113 is a tracked vehicle used by many foreign nations and a strong armored personnel carrier used to transport soldiers from one point to another in combat situations.

Tags: #assistance #benelux #front

MORE ABOUT

20:29 18.07.2023
Pentagon chief promises to continue sending armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, artillery to Ukraine

Pentagon chief promises to continue sending armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, artillery to Ukraine

19:04 18.07.2023
BENELUX to provide Ukraine with M113 APC vehicles – joint statement by Defense Ministers

BENELUX to provide Ukraine with M113 APC vehicles – joint statement by Defense Ministers

20:28 17.07.2023
Russian command actively transferring troops to Bakhmut area – Syrsky

Russian command actively transferring troops to Bakhmut area – Syrsky

13:57 15.07.2023
Shelter for IDPs refurbished in Lviv region – URCS

Shelter for IDPs refurbished in Lviv region – URCS

16:32 14.07.2023
URCS volunteers provide psychological aid to over 600 victims of Kakhovka HPP destruction

URCS volunteers provide psychological aid to over 600 victims of Kakhovka HPP destruction

19:02 12.07.2023
We cannot stand still and expect someone to support us for decades – Zelenskyy

We cannot stand still and expect someone to support us for decades – Zelenskyy

21:01 06.07.2023
Assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to reduce scale of war – Zelenskyy

Assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to reduce scale of war – Zelenskyy

20:57 06.07.2023
Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

20:17 06.07.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

20:52 04.07.2023
Maliar reports on advance of Ukrainian troops in south, along southern flank around Bakhmut

Maliar reports on advance of Ukrainian troops in south, along southern flank around Bakhmut

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Ukraine receives cluster munitions after nine years of Russia waging war with banned weapons

This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

Core group to discuss idea of International Tribunal for Crime of Aggression of Russia against Ukraine in The Hague in Sept – Smirnov

LATEST

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Kuleba urges UN member states to join G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine receives cluster munitions after nine years of Russia waging war with banned weapons

This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

Three people killed due to shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region – Military Administration

Syrsky: American cluster munitions to be ready for use within few days

USAID to allocate $250 mln to Ukraine to support agriculture

Yermak: New sanction restrictions needed to prevent Iran, Russia from accessing components for drones and missiles

Core group to discuss idea of International Tribunal for Crime of Aggression of Russia against Ukraine in The Hague in Sept – Smirnov

AD
AD
AD
AD