BENELUX to provide Ukraine with M113 APC vehicles – joint statement by Defense Ministers

Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands (BENELUX) have announced a joint initiative to provide Ukraine with M113 armored personnel carrier (APC) vehicles in the near future.

"We reaffirm our continued determination to support Ukraine in response to the ongoing unacceptable Russian aggression. Since the beginning we joined our efforts to bring essential international support to Ukraine, now and on the longer term. Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands (BENELUX) have now agreed upon a common funded initiative in order to provide refurbished M113 from industrial stocks," the Defense Ministers of Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands said in a joint statement.

Within the coming months, Ukraine will receive a number M113 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Vehicles equipped with a remote-control weapon system and fitted with the mounting for a 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm machine gun. A "spare parts package" will be delivered as well.

The M113 is a tracked vehicle used by many foreign nations and a strong armored personnel carrier used to transport soldiers from one point to another in combat situations.