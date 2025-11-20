Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:52 20.11.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to assist frontline communities in Kharkiv region

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross continues to assist frontline communities in Kharkiv region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to implement the project Assistance to Frontline Households in two communities of Kharkiv region.

 “In partnership with the World Food Programme, the Ukrainian Red Cross team in Kharkiv region has begun providing assistance to residents of Barvinkove and Savyntsi communities as part of the Support for Frontline Households project,” URCS said on Facebook Thursday.

In October, 126 households received drip‑irrigation kits, which will help increase crop yields, reduce water use, and better manage their household gardens.

In November, the distribution of motor cultivators began — essential equipment for preparing land for cultivation. In total, the project plans to provide 275 units of small-scale agricultural machinery, offering vital support to families seeking to restore or expand their livelihoods.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Red Cross team is carrying out verification visits, during which the information provided in participants’ business plans is reviewed. This approach ensures a more accurate assessment of household needs, improves the quality of support, and strengthens the project’s impact on local community development.

As a reminder, the project began in April 2025 and will continue until the end of November 2025.

Tags: #assistance #kharkiv #urcs

MORE ABOUT

15:01 19.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian air strike on Ternopil and Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian air strike on Ternopil and Kharkiv

19:35 18.11.2025
Defense Ministry allows civilian psychologists to provide aid to military personnel

Defense Ministry allows civilian psychologists to provide aid to military personnel

18:42 18.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service exchange experience with German Red Cross

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service exchange experience with German Red Cross

13:07 14.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross assisting at five locations in Kyiv following Russian attacks

Ukrainian Red Cross assisting at five locations in Kyiv following Russian attacks

17:00 12.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross launches new cycle of social rehabilitation program for veterans and their families

Ukrainian Red Cross launches new cycle of social rehabilitation program for veterans and their families

09:52 12.11.2025
Civilian enterprise attacked in Kharkiv, no information on casualties - Kharkiv mayor

Civilian enterprise attacked in Kharkiv, no information on casualties - Kharkiv mayor

16:55 11.11.2025
URCS receives certificate of compliance with Anti-bribery management system standard

URCS receives certificate of compliance with Anti-bribery management system standard

20:02 10.11.2025
Kharkiv plans to create energy hub with transition of energy supply to alternative sources – Terekhov

Kharkiv plans to create energy hub with transition of energy supply to alternative sources – Terekhov

18:00 10.11.2025
URCS training as part of winter preparation takes place in Kyiv region

URCS training as part of winter preparation takes place in Kyiv region

10:05 10.11.2025
URCS rapid response team deploys to site of Russian UAV attack in Dnipro

URCS rapid response team deploys to site of Russian UAV attack in Dnipro

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy meets with Pentagon officials – source

Rada Energy Committee Head Gerus reports about pressure on him from Haluschenko-Myroniuk

Umerov returns from business trip to Ukraine - press secretary

All three Ukrainian NPPs suffer operational complications as result of Nov 19 attack – IAEA

Germany says Ukraine will receive long-range missiles

LATEST

Ukraine return 1,000 bodies of defenders – Coordination HQ

Zelenskyy meets with Pentagon officials – source

Rada Energy Committee Head Gerus reports about pressure on him from Haluschenko-Myroniuk

Umerov returns from business trip to Ukraine - press secretary

All three Ukrainian NPPs suffer operational complications as result of Nov 19 attack – IAEA

USA-Russia plan to end war threatens European security system – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

Putin-Trump Anchorage meeting covered peace plan, not linked to graft probe – Yatsenyuk

Russia captures Vesele near Hulyaipole, total of 24 sq km on 2 axes during day - DeepState

Poland to purchase weapons for Ukraine worth $100 mln – FM Sikorsky

Most Ukrainians continue to donate to Ukrainian defense forces, 4% serve - Rakuten Viber poll

AD
AD