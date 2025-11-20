Ukrainian Red Cross continues to assist frontline communities in Kharkiv region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to implement the project Assistance to Frontline Households in two communities of Kharkiv region.

“In partnership with the World Food Programme, the Ukrainian Red Cross team in Kharkiv region has begun providing assistance to residents of Barvinkove and Savyntsi communities as part of the Support for Frontline Households project,” URCS said on Facebook Thursday.

In October, 126 households received drip‑irrigation kits, which will help increase crop yields, reduce water use, and better manage their household gardens.

In November, the distribution of motor cultivators began — essential equipment for preparing land for cultivation. In total, the project plans to provide 275 units of small-scale agricultural machinery, offering vital support to families seeking to restore or expand their livelihoods.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Red Cross team is carrying out verification visits, during which the information provided in participants’ business plans is reviewed. This approach ensures a more accurate assessment of household needs, improves the quality of support, and strengthens the project’s impact on local community development.

As a reminder, the project began in April 2025 and will continue until the end of November 2025.