URCS volunteers provide psychological aid to over 600 victims of Kakhovka HPP destruction

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided psychological assistance to residents of Kherson region who suffered from flooding as a result of the Russian occupiers undermining Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

"Since the first days of the disaster, teams of volunteers from Khmelnytsky, Mykolaiv and Odesa regional organizations of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society joined in helping the victims. They provided them with first psychological aid and psychosocial support," the society said on Facebook on Friday.

Volunteers have worked with both adults and children at stations where evacuation trains and buses arrived, as well as at evacuation points. They have provided psychological support to about 640 victims.