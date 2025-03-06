Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

The European Union is developing a special financial instrument to ensure Ukraine's resilience, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for this to be done as soon as possible.

"I know that a special European financial instrument for Ukraine’s resilience is being developed, please speed up this work," Zelenskyy said at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.

"In all these circumstances, it is needed to speed up the work of our teams in the negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the EU. As of now, the work on clusters is actually blocked without any rational reason. We need common sense, we need to unblock the work on clusters, and this can be done at the leadership level," he said.