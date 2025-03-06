Facts

20:17 06.03.2025

Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

1 min read
Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

The European Union is developing a special financial instrument to ensure Ukraine's resilience, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for this to be done as soon as possible.

"I know that a special European financial instrument for Ukraine’s resilience is being developed, please speed up this work," Zelenskyy said at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.

"In all these circumstances, it is needed to speed up the work of our teams in the negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the EU. As of now, the work on clusters is actually blocked without any rational reason. We need common sense, we need to unblock the work on clusters, and this can be done at the leadership level," he said.

Tags: #president #aid #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:46 06.03.2025
Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

20:35 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

20:49 05.03.2025
Sybiha: We expect new strong steps from EU to support Ukraine

Sybiha: We expect new strong steps from EU to support Ukraine

20:08 05.03.2025
USA to consider resuming aid to Ukraine on condition of peace talks, confidence-building

USA to consider resuming aid to Ukraine on condition of peace talks, confidence-building

16:03 03.03.2025
Von der Leyen to write to EU leaders on Tues to outline plan to 'Rearm Europe': Lasting peace built on strength

Von der Leyen to write to EU leaders on Tues to outline plan to 'Rearm Europe': Lasting peace built on strength

11:52 01.03.2025
Ukraine open to checking spending of American aid - Zelenskyy

Ukraine open to checking spending of American aid - Zelenskyy

20:36 28.02.2025
Trump who he stands with: I'm between two of them, I don't want to speak badly about anyone

Trump who he stands with: I'm between two of them, I don't want to speak badly about anyone

19:49 28.02.2025
Zelenskyy: I think Trump will not stop military support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: I think Trump will not stop military support for Ukraine

18:50 28.02.2025
EU leaders at extraordinary summit to work out common understanding of comprehensive, just peace for Ukraine, security guarantees - source

EU leaders at extraordinary summit to work out common understanding of comprehensive, just peace for Ukraine, security guarantees - source

18:38 27.02.2025
Aid from US continues to arrive - Ukrainian MFA

Aid from US continues to arrive - Ukrainian MFA

HOT NEWS

Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Umerov: We’re always consulting with European partners regarding ‘air shield”

Zelenskyy presents first steps for peace at special session of European Council in Brussels

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit enemy command post in Kherson region, Russian Marines stronghold in Kursk region

White House denies info about alleged cancellation of legal status of 240,000 refugees from Ukraine

LATEST

New US policy questions unity of Western world – Zaluzhny

Belgian PM: Combat-ready F-16s could likely be delivered to Ukraine as early as next year

Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

Shmyhal proposes to French PM to hold joint meeting of govts in Kyiv and Paris

Russian aviation carry out 18 strikes on Kursk region since day start

Umerov: We’re always consulting with European partners regarding ‘air shield”

Zelenskyy presents first steps for peace at special session of European Council in Brussels

Energoatom signs agreement with French Orano on uranium enrichment for Ukrainian NPPs until 2040

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit enemy command post in Kherson region, Russian Marines stronghold in Kursk region

White House denies info about alleged cancellation of legal status of 240,000 refugees from Ukraine

AD