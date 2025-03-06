URCS reminds of identification marks for marking protected objects during war under IHL

Photo: Червоний Хрест України

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reminds of identification marks for marking protected objects during war under international humanitarian law (IHL).

The Red Cross emblem is a visible sign of protection for medical personnel, medical units and medical transport vehicles of the armed forces, or civilian medical personnel only with special permission from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. As well as an identification mark to indicate the affiliation of a person or object to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

A blue equilateral triangle on an orange background is the identification mark of civil defense. It is used to designate objects intended to support the activities of civil defense management bodies and civil defense forces, as well as civil defense facilities.

A shield pointed at the bottom, divided into four parts of blue and white - a distinctive sign of cultural property. It can be used once - to identify cultural property that is not under special protection. Or three times - to identify cultural property that is under special or enhanced protection.

A group of three bright orange circles, the same size, located on the same axis - an international special sign for objects, installations and structures that contain danger.

The abbreviation SAR (Search and Rescue) is a distinguishing sign used to mark search and rescue units (sea and aircraft).

"Attacks on objects marked in this way are prohibited by international humanitarian law. Except in cases where they are used for military purposes or provide a military advantage to the enemy. At the same time, attacks on objects containing dangerous forces (nuclear power plants, dams, etc.) are prohibited under any conditions," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society noted on Facebook.

In Ukraine, the use of distinguishing emblems under IHL is determined by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1199 of October 21, 2022 "On Approval of the Procedure for Marking Buildings and Structures, Vehicles Subject to the Norms of International Humanitarian Law with Appropriate Distinguishing Signs (Emblems) in a Special Period."