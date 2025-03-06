Facts

12:19 06.03.2025

URCS works at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian attack in Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at the sites of liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack in Kharkiv and Kryvy Rih.

“This night, Russian troops once again attacked Ukraine… The team of the Kryvy Rih unit of the Dnipropetrovsk regional rapid response detachment of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society worked at the site of the missile attack in Kryvy Rih,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers quickly arrived at the site of the attack. They provided medical and psychological aid to the victims and people in shock, and also supported the work of emergency services.

In Kharkiv, the URCS rapid response detachment in Kharkiv region worked at the site of the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack. Volunteers helped rescuers evacuate residents of the damaged building and provided first medical and psychological aid to victims and people in a state of stress.

As reported, four people were killed and more than 30 people were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kryvy Rih.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a 9-story residential building, facades of neighboring buildings, and a kindergarten were damaged in Kharkiv.

Tags: #kryvy_rih #urcs

