URCS mobile rehabilitation teams start activities in Chernihiv region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Mobile rehabilitation teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have begun their work in Chernihiv region.

“Now, residents of Chernihiv region who need rehabilitation services can receive assistance right at home. The first team visit has already taken place,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

During a patient visit, specialists from mobile rehabilitation teams assess the person’s physical condition and develop an individual rehabilitation program. They conduct rehabilitation sessions depending on the prognosis for recovery. If necessary, they provide rehabilitation aids (frame walkers, walking stick, crutches, wheelchairs, etc.). In addition, specialists conduct psychosocial consultations for emotional support, as well as assess housing conditions and, in particular, give recommendations for their improvement.

A physical therapist and his assistant help people restore motor functions after injuries, strokes, surgeries and other conditions. They not only work on physical recovery, but also provide important emotional support.

In 2025, mobile rehabilitation teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society will begin operating in four more regions, namely Ternopil, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia. In total, from this year the project will operate in 13 regions of Ukraine.

Rehabilitation services can be obtained by referral from a hospital, family doctor, social service or mobile medical teams. You can also contact the Ukrainian Red Cross Society hotline on your own at 0 800 332 656.