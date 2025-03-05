Facts

20:08 05.03.2025

USA to consider resuming aid to Ukraine on condition of peace talks, confidence-building

White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said U.S. President Donald Trump will consider resuming aid to Ukraine "if peace talks are organized and confidence-building measures are taken."

"I think if we can nail down these negotiations and move towards these negotiations, and in fact, put some confidence-building measures on the table, then the president will take a hard look at lifting this pause," Waltz said in an interview with Fox News.

As reported, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the cessation of all military aid to Ukraine, and the next day, according to media reports, the United States stopped sharing intelligence with Kyiv.

Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Cherniev (Servant of the People faction) believes that the U.S. suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine in the short term will not significantly affect the situation on the front.

The European Commission does not comment on the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to stop support for Ukraine, while at the same time assuring continued support from the European Union.

