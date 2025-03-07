Facts

20:24 07.03.2025

US officials say offensive aid to Ukraine cut, but defensive one continues

1 min read

The United States is still sharing intelligence with Ukraine that could help its forces defend themselves, but has scaled back the exchange of any intelligence that Ukrainian forces could use to attack Russian forces, CNN reported on Friday, citing two US defense officials.

They said the United States does not want to be seen as actively helping Ukraine strike Russia, so the military aid was suspended earlier this week, the officials said. But the United States also has no intention of withholding information that could help Ukraine defend itself, they added.

Meanwhile, they said, Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service, the main satellite system Ukrainians rely on for battlefield communications, is still active.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Russia for continuing to attack Ukraine while the United States is working to broker peace talks between the countries, and threatened to impose new sanctions if they do not stop.

Tags: #aid #us

