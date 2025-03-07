Facts

14:38 07.03.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Photo: Украинский Красный Крест

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is assisting victims at the site of a rocket attack on Kharkiv.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Kharkiv region is working at the site of the attack alongside other rescue services. They are searching the surrounding area and damaged buildings to identify victims, provide first aid to the injured, and transfer them to medical professionals,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

Volunteers are also assisting people in evacuating from homes damaged by the attack and providing psychological first aid. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.

As reported, eight people were injured in a Russian attack on a residential area in Kharkiv. Three apartment blocks and four private houses, a kindergarten, 25 garages, and 18 cars were damaged.

Tags: #assistance #shelling #urcs

