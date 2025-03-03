Facts

16:59 03.03.2025

URCS conducting survey on needs of residents of regions

1 min read
URCS conducting survey on needs of residents of regions
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Red

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is conducting a nationwide survey on the needs of residents of the regions.

“We are conducting a nationwide survey to find out what needs are currently most urgent for residents of all regions of Ukraine. This will help us be more effective and support those who need it most,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

The large-scale study will allow the URCS to improve and adapt assistance programs, direct resources to where they are most needed.

To participate in the survey, you must fill in an officially verified questionnaire at the link: https://ee.urcs.org.ua/x/ANNj34RI.

The URCS emphasized that the organization does not collect any personal data during the survey.

 

 

Tags: #urcs #survey

MORE ABOUT

14:30 01.03.2025
URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

17:23 28.02.2025
Reps of French, Ukrainian Red Cross discuss cooperation issues

Reps of French, Ukrainian Red Cross discuss cooperation issues

12:47 28.02.2025
URCS volunteers working in Zaporizhia at sites of UAV hits

URCS volunteers working in Zaporizhia at sites of UAV hits

17:49 27.02.2025
In Kyiv region, 59 villages provided with access to drinking water thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross

In Kyiv region, 59 villages provided with access to drinking water thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross

11:00 26.02.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross, World Food Program provide food kits to residents of Kherson region

Ukrainian Red Cross, World Food Program provide food kits to residents of Kherson region

20:45 24.02.2025
Sixty IFRC national societies raise CHF 2.3 bln to support humanitarian action for Ukraine and Ukrainians

Sixty IFRC national societies raise CHF 2.3 bln to support humanitarian action for Ukraine and Ukrainians

20:36 24.02.2025
IFRC President stresses the need for continued funding for Ukraine: Needs of Ukraine only going to increase, unfortunately

IFRC President stresses the need for continued funding for Ukraine: Needs of Ukraine only going to increase, unfortunately

17:07 22.02.2025
First cohort of REDpreneurUA participants present business plans for grant funding

First cohort of REDpreneurUA participants present business plans for grant funding

14:46 21.02.2025
URCS holds training for psychological first aid instructors

URCS holds training for psychological first aid instructors

12:48 20.02.2025
Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society work in remote areas of Poltava region

Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society work in remote areas of Poltava region

HOT NEWS

Ukraine very much hope on US support on path to peace

AFU General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

Either Ukraine earns from subsoil together with partners, or subsoils are seized by Russians – Ukrainian Agri Council head

Von der Leyen to write to EU leaders on Tues to outline plan to 'Rearm Europe': Lasting peace built on strength

Costa: EU ready to work with partners on peace plan for Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy briefs Baltic leaders on yesterday's summit

Trump administration may block $30 bln of USAI arms supply to Ukraine

Trump to hold meeting on next steps to end war in Ukraine, incl possible aid freeze

London says several ceasefire options in Ukraine on the table – media

Ukraine very much hope on US support on path to peace

Fico threatens to block EU summit over Ukraine's suspension of gas transit to Europe

Poroshenko: Good relations between Ukraine and US in interests of both sides

AFU General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

Energy Ministry does not know who from IAEA ends up at Zaporizhia NPP after rotation not coordinated with Ukraine

Tajani considers it premature to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine proposed by Macron – media

AD