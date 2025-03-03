URCS conducting survey on needs of residents of regions

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Red

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is conducting a nationwide survey on the needs of residents of the regions.

“We are conducting a nationwide survey to find out what needs are currently most urgent for residents of all regions of Ukraine. This will help us be more effective and support those who need it most,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

The large-scale study will allow the URCS to improve and adapt assistance programs, direct resources to where they are most needed.

To participate in the survey, you must fill in an officially verified questionnaire at the link: https://ee.urcs.org.ua/x/ANNj34RI.

The URCS emphasized that the organization does not collect any personal data during the survey.