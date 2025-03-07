Facts

14:20 07.03.2025

Over 26,000 people receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross in 2024

In 2024, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) implemented nine cash assistance programmes, supporting more than 26,000 people.

"In 2024, the Ukrainian Red Cross implemented nine cash assistance programmes, supporting more than 26,000 people. The total amount of payments exceeded UAH 420 million," URCS said on Facebook Friday.

According to Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross, cash assistance programmes play a critical role in supporting the most vulnerable people, especially in times of war.

"They give people the opportunity to address their most urgent needs and cover critical expenses in accordance with the defined eligibility criteria. We see how much this support changes lives, providing not only financial aid but also confidence in the future. It is important that these programmes complement existing social support mechanisms, reaching those who need additional assistance for various reasons," Dotsenko noted.

This initiative has become vital for isolated elderly people, large families, internally displaced persons, families of missing persons, and those undergoing rehabilitation or in need of housing restoration. During the war, financial aid was particularly important, as people were able to decide on their own how to spend the money based on their most urgent needs. Some used it to pay for heating or buy firewood, while others bought medicines or winter clothes. Some programmes were implemented throughout Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied areas, while others were implemented in specific regions. The programmes were funded with the support of the British, German, Austrian, Danish, Norwegian, Spanish, and Swiss Red Crosses, as well as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

 

Tags: #assistance #financial #dotsenko #urcs

