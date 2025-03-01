Facts

14:30 01.03.2025

URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

1 min read
URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

 Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) rapid response unit evacuated patients from a hospital damaged by a night Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.

“One of the drones hit a three-story hospital, causing a fire on the roof. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit in Kharkiv region quickly arrived at the scene and helped evacuate 27 people out of 56 hospital patients,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

The volunteers also provided first aid and first psychological assistance to the injured.

As reported, the Russian occupation army launched at least eight drones over Kharkiv on Saturday night. The attack damaged dozens of houses, and several buildings and cars caught fire at the impact sites.

Tags: #kharkiv #attack #patients #urcs #evacuation

MORE ABOUT

15:16 01.03.2025
Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

17:23 28.02.2025
Reps of French, Ukrainian Red Cross discuss cooperation issues

Reps of French, Ukrainian Red Cross discuss cooperation issues

12:47 28.02.2025
URCS volunteers working in Zaporizhia at sites of UAV hits

URCS volunteers working in Zaporizhia at sites of UAV hits

17:49 27.02.2025
In Kyiv region, 59 villages provided with access to drinking water thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross

In Kyiv region, 59 villages provided with access to drinking water thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross

11:46 26.02.2025
Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

11:00 26.02.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross, World Food Program provide food kits to residents of Kherson region

Ukrainian Red Cross, World Food Program provide food kits to residents of Kherson region

09:46 26.02.2025
Two injured in Kharkiv drone attack

Two injured in Kharkiv drone attack

20:45 24.02.2025
Sixty IFRC national societies raise CHF 2.3 bln to support humanitarian action for Ukraine and Ukrainians

Sixty IFRC national societies raise CHF 2.3 bln to support humanitarian action for Ukraine and Ukrainians

20:36 24.02.2025
IFRC President stresses the need for continued funding for Ukraine: Needs of Ukraine only going to increase, unfortunately

IFRC President stresses the need for continued funding for Ukraine: Needs of Ukraine only going to increase, unfortunately

17:07 22.02.2025
First cohort of REDpreneurUA participants present business plans for grant funding

First cohort of REDpreneurUA participants present business plans for grant funding

HOT NEWS

Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

Ukraine wants peace and negotiations, but with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian community in USA

Ukraine will move to diplomacy after the US provides security guarantees - Zelenskyy

LATEST

Norway intends to increase support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks America and Trump for visit, stresses need for just and lasting peace

Costa and von der Leyen to Zelenskyy: You will never be alone

Australia supports Ukraine in difficult times

New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine – PM

Kallas: We will strengthen our support for Ukraine so that it can continue to repel aggressor

Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

Costa calls Zelenskyy to express support - source

Meloni: Immediate summit between US, Europeans and allies needed

Zelenskyy arrives to UK

AD