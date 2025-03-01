URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) rapid response unit evacuated patients from a hospital damaged by a night Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.

“One of the drones hit a three-story hospital, causing a fire on the roof. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit in Kharkiv region quickly arrived at the scene and helped evacuate 27 people out of 56 hospital patients,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

The volunteers also provided first aid and first psychological assistance to the injured.

As reported, the Russian occupation army launched at least eight drones over Kharkiv on Saturday night. The attack damaged dozens of houses, and several buildings and cars caught fire at the impact sites.