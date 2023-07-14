Facts

09:25 14.07.2023

Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing bilateral agreements on security guarantees with partners

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing bilateral agreements on security guarantees with partners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the beginning of work on bilateral agreements on security guarantees.

“I held a meeting on the results of the NATO Summit in Vilnius. Our team of international relations experts - the Government, the Office. We are now transforming each agreement for Ukraine with our partners in Vilnius into concrete steps to ensure that all agreements become concrete results. A good Summit should yield good results. We are preparing the content for the work of the NATO-Ukraine Council. We are preparing to sign agreements with partners on security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO,” he said on the Telegram channel Thursday.

“We are preparing the basis for the next NATO Summit in Washington. It is already impossible to imagine NATO without Ukraine, and we will constantly add more strength to our cooperation,” Zelenskyy also said.

Tags: #agreements #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:24 12.07.2023
Ukraine interested in close relations with Israel, but no result – Zelenskyy

Ukraine interested in close relations with Israel, but no result – Zelenskyy

20:17 12.07.2023
Ukrainian military could ensure security on territory of other states

Ukrainian military could ensure security on territory of other states

19:37 12.07.2023
Bilateral agreements on security guarantees to be ratified by parliaments of signatories – Zelenskyy

Bilateral agreements on security guarantees to be ratified by parliaments of signatories – Zelenskyy

19:35 12.07.2023
No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

19:25 12.07.2023
UN should work on extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative – Zelenskyy

UN should work on extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative – Zelenskyy

19:02 12.07.2023
We cannot stand still and expect someone to support us for decades – Zelenskyy

We cannot stand still and expect someone to support us for decades – Zelenskyy

17:56 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy, EU head discuss possibility of starting negotiations on Ukraine's membership in EU in late 2023

Zelenskyy, EU head discuss possibility of starting negotiations on Ukraine's membership in EU in late 2023

17:28 12.07.2023
This is significant victory in Ukrainian security – Zelenskyy on G7 declaration

This is significant victory in Ukrainian security – Zelenskyy on G7 declaration

16:43 12.07.2023
Ukraine-NATO Council to be an instrument for Ukraine's integration into Alliance – Zelenskyy

Ukraine-NATO Council to be an instrument for Ukraine's integration into Alliance – Zelenskyy

14:10 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Invitation to NATO would be motivating factor for Ukrainian society

Zelenskyy: Invitation to NATO would be motivating factor for Ukrainian society

AD

HOT NEWS

USA already supplies Ukraine with cluster munitions – Pentagon

Defense forces eliminate 550 invaders over day, shoot down 31 UAVs - General Staff

Invaders fire two Kalibers, one Iskander-M missile, 20 Shahed UAVs in Ukraine over day – General Staff

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

LATEST

USA already supplies Ukraine with cluster munitions – Pentagon

Defense forces eliminate 550 invaders over day, shoot down 31 UAVs - General Staff

Invaders fire two Kalibers, one Iskander-M missile, 20 Shahed UAVs in Ukraine over day – General Staff

Two children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory – Lubinets

Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Residents of occupied Henychesk district, refusing to obtain Russian citizenship, forcibly deported to Russia – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 487 shells at Kherson region, there’re victims – Regional Military Administration head

AFU kills 510 occupiers over day

Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD