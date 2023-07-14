Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing bilateral agreements on security guarantees with partners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the beginning of work on bilateral agreements on security guarantees.

“I held a meeting on the results of the NATO Summit in Vilnius. Our team of international relations experts - the Government, the Office. We are now transforming each agreement for Ukraine with our partners in Vilnius into concrete steps to ensure that all agreements become concrete results. A good Summit should yield good results. We are preparing the content for the work of the NATO-Ukraine Council. We are preparing to sign agreements with partners on security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO,” he said on the Telegram channel Thursday.

“We are preparing the basis for the next NATO Summit in Washington. It is already impossible to imagine NATO without Ukraine, and we will constantly add more strength to our cooperation,” Zelenskyy also said.