AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) officially announce the possible preparation of a provocation in the near future on the territory of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian terrorists since March 4, 2022.

"According to updated information, foreign objects similar to explosive devices were placed on the outer roof of the third and fourth power units of ZNPP today. Undermining them cannot damage the power units, but it can create a picture of shelling from Ukraine. This is what the Russian media and Telegram channels are misinforming about," the AFU General Staff said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not violate the norms of international humanitarian law, monitor and control the situation and are ready to act in any conditions. No provocation of the enemy will pass," the AFU said.