17:45 10.03.2025

AFU attacks aggressor’s strategic facilities – General Staff

The unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, have struck a number of important strategic facilities of the Russian Federation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of March 9, in Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, an oil refinery of the occupiers, involved in supplying the army of invaders, was hit. Explosions were recorded in the target area," the message posted on the Telegram channel on Monday says.

The General Staff notes that the Ryazan oil refinery produced an average of 840,000 tonnes of premium fuel for jet engines. Aviation kerosene of the TS-1 brand produced by it was actively used by the aggressor's air force in the process of strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

"On the night of March 10, a hit was recorded on the production facilities of the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Samara region," the report says.

Fuel from this refinery is transported via a system of product pipelines and railways to supply enemy troop groups in the northern direction.

Earlier, the Interfax-Ukraine agency, citing its own sources in the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, reported that on the night of March 10, Ukrainian drones carried out an attack on the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Samara region.

The "arrivals" on the plant occurred at about 2:00 a.m. local time, they were heard in several areas of the city at once.

Detailed information about the consequences of the damage to the facilities is currently being clarified.

