19:53 13.02.2025

Russian occupiers disrupt IAEA rotation at Zaporizhia NPP

Russian forces carried out an assault attack near the village of Kamianske in Zaporizhia region on Wednesday, thereby effectively disrupting international agreements on the rotation of technical experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the temporarily captured Zaporizhia NPP.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the assault actions were carried out by a group of 13 Russian invaders. "The assault actions of the Muscovites... indicate another deliberate and demonstrative disregard by the aggressor state Russia of the agreements reached," the agency said.

The Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine did not allow the loss of combat positions, having successfully repelled the enemy offensive.

The agency said this event is yet another example of the violation of international agreements by Russia on ensuring security in the territory of captured infrastructure facilities.

