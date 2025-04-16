Enemy wounds five residents of Donetsk region on April 15 – authorities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

The invaders wounded five residents of Donetsk region on Tuesday, April 15, reported head of the Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

"On April 15, Russians wounded five residents of Donetsk region: in Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, Lymany, Kopteve and Berestky," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The total number of Russian victims in Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.