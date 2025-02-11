AFU, GUR cyber experts conduct large-scale operation against Russian fuel and energy sector – sources

On February 7-8, 2025, cyber specialists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry conducted a large-scale cyber operation against Gazstroyprom, Gazprom's main contractor, and a group of subsidiaries involved in the development and maintenance of Russia's oil and gas infrastructure.

Intelligence sources told Interfax-Ukraine that the total number of companies affected by the powerful cyberattack reached 23.

According to the sources, it became possible to carry out the cyberattack due to one of the holding's executives, who gave the Ukrainian defense forces access to several key servers, and the gaps in the Russian-made cybersecurity systems.

Companies that were successfully attacked by Ukrainian cyber warriors:

1. JSC Gazstroyprom gsprom.ru

2. PJSC Gazprom Automation gazprom-auto.ru

3. GSP-Komplektatsiya LLC gsprom.ru/company/structure/ooo-gsp-

kitting

4. Infoservice Region LLC isreg.ru

5. VECTOR VOSTOK LLC gsprom.ru/media/news/korporativnye- novosti/vektor-vostok

6. SSC Gazregion LLC ssk-gaz.ru

7. GSP Center LLC www.gsp-center

8. GSP-Service LLC gsprom.ru/company/structure/ooo-gsp-servis

9. GSP-Technologies LLC gsprom.ru/company/structure/ooo-gsp-tekhnologii

10. GSP-Mekhanizatsiya LLC gsprom.ru/company/structure/ooo-gsp-mekhanizatsiya

11. GSP-Neftegazpererabotka LLC gsprom.ru/company/structure/ooo-gsp-pererabotka

12. OOO GSP-Pererabotka gsprom.ru/company/structure/ooo-gsp-pererabotka

13. GSP-GSM LLC gsprom.ru/company/structure/ooo-gsp-gsm

14. GSP-1 LLC gsprom.ru/company/structure/ooo-gsp-1

15. GSP-2 LLC gsprom.ru/company/structure/ooo-gsp-2

16. GSP-4 LLC gsprom.ru/company/structure/ooo-gsp-4

17. GSP-6 LLC gsprom.ru/company/structure/ooo-gsp-6

18. GSP-7 LLC gsprom.ru/company/structure/ooo-gsp-7

19. sferagroup-com.ru Sferagroup-com.ru, Ltd.

20. GSP-Investments LLC gsp-inv.ru

21. Gazstroyprom-Auto Transport Enterprise LLC gc-atp.ru

22. GSP-5 LLC gsprom.ru/company/structure/ooo-gsp-5

23. GSP-FINANCE LLC.

"As a result of successful actions of cyber specialists of the AFU and GUR of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, more than 120 physical servers-hypervisors with more than 1,500 virtual machines connected were broken, file storages with more than 2,000,000 GB of documents were destroyed, more than 10,000 computers of employees were put out of operation, and the work of all systems and services was stopped," the source said.

Preliminary calculations indicate that heavy losses incurred by the enemy may reach several billion rubles.

According to the sources, Ukrainian cyber specialists said that "this is not the last large-scale target successfully destroyed in cyberspace, cyber warfare will gain momentum and cause significant damage to the aggressor."