The occupiers lost 200 servicemen and nine units of equipment in Pokrovsk direction alone, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 22:00 on Tuesday.

"Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 200 occupiers were neutralized, 99 of them irretrievably. Also destroyed were nine vehicles, three motor vehicles, 15 UAVs, nine UAV control points, an electronic warfare station and a satellite communications station. In addition, four cars, three motorcycles, and one self-propelled artillery unit of the Russians were damaged," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.