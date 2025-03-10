Poroshenko transfers two more Ai-Petri systems to the military

The leader of the European Solidarity party, MP Petro Poroshenko transferred two more Ai-Petri electronic warfare systems to the military, the political force's website reported on Monday.

"While the military are fighting against Russian missiles and drones, our team continues to provide them with equipment. Today we are transferring two more new systems along with pickups that are protected by dome electronic warfare (EW). This configuration allows them to be faster, more maneuverable, more protected and more productive," Poroshenko said.

Since the fall of 2023, he has invested more than UAH 200 million in the production of Ai-Petri EW systems, which have been tested and are already being used in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In total, Poroshenko has already transferred a hundred such systems to the army.

"If you hear about the destruction of aerial bombs, then know that the units of counteraction to technical intelligence activities are working, the Ai-Petri is working... It's nice to wake up at night from messages from our combat friends, where they brag about the downed Shaheds, Geran drones and aerial bombs. They are doing incredible things, and we continue to fight for their supplies," Poroshenko said.