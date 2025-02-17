Zaporizhia NPP should become part of security guarantees

Nuclear energy is a real security guarantee for Ukraine, and Zaporizhia NPP should become part of them, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"And the nuclear power plant is also a real security guarantee for us. If we return to security guarantees, I have a question, what about Zaporizhia plant? Are these not security guarantees for us from Europe? Security guarantees, so these are important conditions," Zelenskyy said at a video conference with journalists on Monday.

The president said if it were not for nuclear energy, Ukraine "would have had a catastrophe" three winters in a row.