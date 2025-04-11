Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:27 11.04.2025

Norway to help arm AFU brigades with modern weapons and armored vehicles - Umerov following meeting with counterpart

2 min read
Norway to help arm AFU brigades with modern weapons and armored vehicles - Umerov following meeting with counterpart

Norway will help arm the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with modern weapons, armored vehicles and other technological solutions, is ready to allocate significant funds for ammunition and develop defense-industrial cooperation, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said following a meeting with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik.

"I was glad to meet with Minister of Defense of Norway Tore Onshuus Sandvik. I thanked my colleague for the initiative of the government and the support of the people of Norway - in particular, for the decision to allocate an additional EUR 5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine for 2025, raising the total amount of assistance for this hour to EUR 7 billion. Together, we analyzed ways to effectively direct these funds to strengthen the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Umerov wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, one of the main issues for discussion was equipping the units. "Norway will help arm our brigades with modern weapons, armored vehicles and other technological solutions. This is critical support against the backdrop of current threats," Umerov said.

"The second priority is the provision of ammunition. We discussed various mechanisms for the supply of high-quality shells for the front. Norway, as an active participant in the Czech initiative, is ready to allocate significant funds for the purchase of ammunition for the Ukrainian army," the minister noted.

The parties also focused on developing defense-industrial cooperation. "We discussed launching new joint projects with Norwegian companies, in particular in the areas of air defense and maritime solutions. We are moving towards deepening this cooperation," Umerov added.

Tags: #norway #afu

MORE ABOUT

17:15 11.04.2025
Norway joins Drone Coalition

Norway joins Drone Coalition

14:54 05.04.2025
Norwegian govt on April 4 approves increase in aid to Ukraine by 50 bln kroner, to 85 bln kroner in 2025

Norwegian govt on April 4 approves increase in aid to Ukraine by 50 bln kroner, to 85 bln kroner in 2025

12:58 05.04.2025
AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

19:50 26.03.2025
Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

19:47 26.03.2025
Shmyhal discusses joint humanitarian programs, sanctions against Russia with Norwegian FM, Minister of Labor

Shmyhal discusses joint humanitarian programs, sanctions against Russia with Norwegian FM, Minister of Labor

19:38 26.03.2025
Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

15:19 26.03.2025
Norwegian FM: We don't want to let Putin set conditions that will resemble Yalta

Norwegian FM: We don't want to let Putin set conditions that will resemble Yalta

14:28 26.03.2025
Norwegian FM: There should be no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty, alliance membership or size of its army

Norwegian FM: There should be no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty, alliance membership or size of its army

20:56 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses support for Grain from Ukraine program with Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway

Zelenskyy discusses support for Grain from Ukraine program with Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway

18:45 20.03.2025
Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Pistorius: Given Russia's ongoing aggression, peace in Ukraine appears unattainable in near future

British Defense Minister announces GBP 350 mln package to support Ukrainian frontline fighters

LATEST

CRH risks losing EUR 100 mln in Ukrainian assets following court's revocation of antitrust clearance for Dyckerhoff deal

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

UNHCR to continue support for Ukrainians with damaged or destroyed homes – ministry

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Special Operations Forces capture 14 russians in Kursk region

Air Force and Air Defense shoot down 2,500 cruise missiles, almost 100 ballistic missiles, 17,500 attack UAVs since 2022 – Ihnat

PM: Ukraine to intensify talks on Association Agreement with EU in coming weeks

EU to allocate over EUR 23 bln in aid to Ukraine this year – Kallas

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons components can receive grant of up to UAH 8 mln to create and expand production – Shmyhal

AD
AD