Swedish MFA: These are not acts of country that seeks peace

The Swedish Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the aggressor country's attacks on Ukraine, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard said.

“Today we summoned Russia's Ambassador to Sweden in view of Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine and attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians. These are not the acts of a country that seeks peace,” Stenergard said on X Tuesday.

She said her country's government was calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.

“The Swedish Government wants to see a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and will support Ukraine as long as it takes,” the minister added.