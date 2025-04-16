Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:27 16.04.2025

Swedish MFA: These are not acts of country that seeks peace

1 min read
Swedish MFA: These are not acts of country that seeks peace

The Swedish Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the aggressor country's attacks on Ukraine, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard said.

“Today we summoned Russia's Ambassador to Sweden in view of Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine and attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians. These are not the acts of a country that seeks peace,” Stenergard said on X Tuesday.

She said her country's government was calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.

“The Swedish Government wants to see a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and will support Ukraine as long as it takes,” the minister added.

Tags: #sweden

MORE ABOUT

15:36 31.03.2025
Sweden announces $1.6 bln aid package for Ukraine

Sweden announces $1.6 bln aid package for Ukraine

14:57 29.03.2025
Sweden supports Ukraine with EUR 7.2 mln in demining and drone areas

Sweden supports Ukraine with EUR 7.2 mln in demining and drone areas

12:32 18.03.2025
Swedish Red Cross delegation gets acquainted with implementation of humanitarian projects in Odesa region

Swedish Red Cross delegation gets acquainted with implementation of humanitarian projects in Odesa region

13:55 14.03.2025
Sweden donates SEK 100 mln to Ukrainian Red Cross

Sweden donates SEK 100 mln to Ukrainian Red Cross

19:27 13.03.2025
Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross reps discuss further cooperation

Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross reps discuss further cooperation

17:55 13.03.2025
Sweden transfers 18 more artillery systems, five artillery radars to Ukraine

Sweden transfers 18 more artillery systems, five artillery radars to Ukraine

15:26 13.03.2025
Sweden to allocate $138 mln for reconstruction of Ukraine

Sweden to allocate $138 mln for reconstruction of Ukraine

15:54 06.03.2025
Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad

Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad

19:42 26.02.2025
Sweden to send two high-power gas turbines to Ukraine

Sweden to send two high-power gas turbines to Ukraine

10:50 24.02.2025
Sweden announces transfer of its Tridon air defense system to Ukraine

Sweden announces transfer of its Tridon air defense system to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

It is difficult for victims of war crimes in court, but their testimonies to become 'bricks' for tribunal – Irpin court dpty head

Russian POWs in custody do not plead guilty, want to be exchanged – Irpin court dpty head

LATEST

Russian invaders execute POW in Donbas

Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Finland continues to close border with Russia amid risk of 'instrumentalized migration'

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Latvia, UNDP restore bombed school, hospital in Chernihiv

Pastor Burns agrees Russia must be held accountable for war crimes

Italy transfers first tranche of EUR 25 mln for restoration of Ukraine’s energy system

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers take part in search for victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

AD
AD