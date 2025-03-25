Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:04 25.03.2025

Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

2 min read
Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump the issue of the U.S. investments in Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"We discussed Zaporizhia nuclear power plant with him on the phone once. I think they also discussed it with the Russians. I believe so. I don't think there are any other negotiators... I said that they [the Russian occupiers] blew up the dam, that is, access to water. There are many questions, and no one will give electricity to the Russians – they counted on Zaporizhia plant to give them electricity, etc. No, this is our plant, it will not work without us and will not work for them. This is my position, I told President Trump about it," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with reporters on Tuesday.

Trump, in turn, replied to him that the plant needs to be repaired.

"I told him – yes, everyone knows this, the IAEA confirmed it, our technical specialists confirmed it. We think it will take two to two and a half years to raise it, to put it on its feet, as they say, this station. This is a lot of money. And he asked me, can we work together on this topic? I told him – yes, if you invest in modernization, yes, if you help us return the station, okay. Well, that's a normal conversation," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #znpp #president #usa

