Energy Ministry does not know who from IAEA ends up at Zaporizhia NPP after rotation not coordinated with Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, due to the rotation of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the occupied Zaporizhia NPP not coordinated with the Ukrainian authorities, does not have reliable information about the list of experts represented there and considers such a situation unacceptable.

"Ukraine once again confirms its firm position that any rotation of IAEA experts to Zaporizhia NPP must take place in full compliance with international law and exclusively along routes agreed with the Ukrainian authorities, through territories under full control of Ukraine," reads an official letter from Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, which was reported on the Ministry of Energy website on Monday.

According to the report, the head of the Ministry of Energy in the letter called on the IAEA leadership to immediately take measures to correct this situation and ensure that its future activities comply with international law, UN General Assembly resolutions and the fundamental principles of the agency's mandate.

The letter states that Russia deliberately created artificial obstacles to the proper rotation of IAEA experts and kept international experts at the Zaporizhia NPP site for more than 80 days under unprecedented pressure in a zone of high military risks.

As reported, at a press conference at the IAEA on Monday, March 3, its head Rafael Grossi explained the rotation of the IAEA mission outside the territory controlled by Ukraine exclusively by concern for the lives of the experts.