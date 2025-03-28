MFA strongly condemns Russia's attempts to legitimize illegal control over ZNPP, calls for additional sanctions on Rosatom

Russia continues to manipulate the issue of nuclear safety, using the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as an instrument of international pressure and blackmail, which creates a direct threat to the security of entire Europe, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the situation at the occupied ZNPP says.

"The illegal interference of the Russian side in the functioning of the ZNPP, in particular through centralized control and actions that jeopardize the technical stability of the facility, is a gross violation of international law and the fundamental principles of nuclear safety. The Kremlin is purposefully restricting the work of international experts and putting pressure on the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], trying to block the transfer of objective information to the world community," the statement on the agency's website said on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry noted that any attempts by Russia to impose its rules on the plant's management, in particular through the actions of the state corporation Rosatom, are illegitimate and threaten the security of the region.

"We emphasize once again: no decision on the launch of reactors at the Zaporizhia NPP can be made without the participation of the legitimate Ukrainian regulatory and operational bodies - the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and Energoatom. No occupation administrations, foreign bodies or representatives of the aggressor state have the right to interfere in processes related to the safe operation of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant," the diplomatic department said.

It is recalled that the issue of nuclear safety at the ZNPP cannot be considered separately from the issue of illegal control over the plant.

"Any attempts by Russia to pass off its presence as normal management are targeted propaganda designed to hide the real threat posed by the occupation of the ZNPP," the statement said.

Ukraine calls on international partners to strengthen joint efforts to stop Russian nuclear blackmail, and demands the introduction of additional sanctions against Rosatom, the Foreign Ministry added. At the same time, Ukraine expects the IAEA to take a principled position on Russia's illegal presence on the territory of the occupied ZNPP. "The agency must use all available mechanisms to increase pressure on Russia and withdraw the military and personnel of the occupying state from the Ukrainian plant," the Foreign Ministry is confident.

"The return of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant under full Ukrainian control is the only way to restore nuclear safety and stability. Only the Ukrainian regulator and operator can ensure the proper level of nuclear safety at the plant in accordance with international standards and IAEA safeguards," the document states.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasizes: the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant was, is and will be Ukrainian.

"The Russian Federation must immediately withdraw its troops from the territory of the plant, stop nuclear blackmail and attempts to manipulate the issue of global security. Ukraine will continue to act decisively to restore law and order and protect the security of all of Europe," the statement of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasizes.