Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:17 28.03.2025

MFA strongly condemns Russia's attempts to legitimize illegal control over ZNPP, calls for additional sanctions on Rosatom

3 min read
MFA strongly condemns Russia's attempts to legitimize illegal control over ZNPP, calls for additional sanctions on Rosatom

Russia continues to manipulate the issue of nuclear safety, using the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as an instrument of international pressure and blackmail, which creates a direct threat to the security of entire Europe, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the situation at the occupied ZNPP says.

"The illegal interference of the Russian side in the functioning of the ZNPP, in particular through centralized control and actions that jeopardize the technical stability of the facility, is a gross violation of international law and the fundamental principles of nuclear safety. The Kremlin is purposefully restricting the work of international experts and putting pressure on the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], trying to block the transfer of objective information to the world community," the statement on the agency's website said on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry noted that any attempts by Russia to impose its rules on the plant's management, in particular through the actions of the state corporation Rosatom, are illegitimate and threaten the security of the region.

"We emphasize once again: no decision on the launch of reactors at the Zaporizhia NPP can be made without the participation of the legitimate Ukrainian regulatory and operational bodies - the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and Energoatom. No occupation administrations, foreign bodies or representatives of the aggressor state have the right to interfere in processes related to the safe operation of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant," the diplomatic department said.

It is recalled that the issue of nuclear safety at the ZNPP cannot be considered separately from the issue of illegal control over the plant.

"Any attempts by Russia to pass off its presence as normal management are targeted propaganda designed to hide the real threat posed by the occupation of the ZNPP," the statement said.

Ukraine calls on international partners to strengthen joint efforts to stop Russian nuclear blackmail, and demands the introduction of additional sanctions against Rosatom, the Foreign Ministry added. At the same time, Ukraine expects the IAEA to take a principled position on Russia's illegal presence on the territory of the occupied ZNPP. "The agency must use all available mechanisms to increase pressure on Russia and withdraw the military and personnel of the occupying state from the Ukrainian plant," the Foreign Ministry is confident.

"The return of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant under full Ukrainian control is the only way to restore nuclear safety and stability. Only the Ukrainian regulator and operator can ensure the proper level of nuclear safety at the plant in accordance with international standards and IAEA safeguards," the document states.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasizes: the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant was, is and will be Ukrainian.

"The Russian Federation must immediately withdraw its troops from the territory of the plant, stop nuclear blackmail and attempts to manipulate the issue of global security. Ukraine will continue to act decisively to restore law and order and protect the security of all of Europe," the statement of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasizes.

Tags: #mfa #znpp

MORE ABOUT

17:37 28.03.2025
Kyiv interested in developing cooperation in EU-Ukraine-Central Asia format

Kyiv interested in developing cooperation in EU-Ukraine-Central Asia format

09:48 28.03.2025
Maritime truce applies to all Ukrainian ports in Black Sea region, no agreement on renewal of Grain Initiative - MFA

Maritime truce applies to all Ukrainian ports in Black Sea region, no agreement on renewal of Grain Initiative - MFA

20:52 27.03.2025
Ukraine asks IAEA to verify info about damage to diesel tank at Zaporizhia NPP, assess consequences of possible accident

Ukraine asks IAEA to verify info about damage to diesel tank at Zaporizhia NPP, assess consequences of possible accident

20:49 26.03.2025
Sybiha informs Lammy about results of meetings with Americans in Saudi Arabia

Sybiha informs Lammy about results of meetings with Americans in Saudi Arabia

20:04 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

20:26 21.03.2025
New package of military aid from Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, save thousands of lives – Sybiha

New package of military aid from Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, save thousands of lives – Sybiha

16:10 21.03.2025
MFA on upcoming meeting with USA in Saudi Arabia: Details, implementation of decisions to be discussed

MFA on upcoming meeting with USA in Saudi Arabia: Details, implementation of decisions to be discussed

16:06 21.03.2025
MFA on discussions on sending foreign contingents: Several countries express such readiness

MFA on discussions on sending foreign contingents: Several countries express such readiness

18:25 19.03.2025
MFA welcomes report of UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, believes collected evidence should result in court cases

MFA welcomes report of UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, believes collected evidence should result in court cases

20:54 10.03.2025
Sybiha discusses paths to peace, long-term security of Ukraine with his British counterpart

Sybiha discusses paths to peace, long-term security of Ukraine with his British counterpart

HOT NEWS

Umerov: We creating new branch in Defense Ministry, General Staff, focusing solely on aviation development

Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

Zelenskyy: I wonder who is providing info to MPs regarding minerals agreement

LATEST

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee grants Medlog permission to acquire stake in Mostyska Dry Port from Geralida Holdings

Facts of damage to energy infrastructure as result of Russian shelling to be provided to USA – Zelenskyy

European Commission: Future minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA to be considered from perspective of talks on EU membership

Umerov: We creating new branch in Defense Ministry, General Staff, focusing solely on aviation development

Austrian Chancellor: Russia, as belligerent aggressor, is threat not only to Ukraine

Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

Zelenskyy: No info on USA resuming funding for investigation into Russian's crimes against Ukraine

Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

Guterres: Ukraine has legitimate govt that must be respected

Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

AD
AD
Empire School
AD