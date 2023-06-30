Facts

20:19 30.06.2023

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Liberation of Zmiinyi Island is one of our significant victories

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the release of Zmiinyi Island exactly a year ago "one of our most significant victories."

"Remember, last year, in the spring, no one expected from Ukraine that we would be able to implement, in particular, this fundamental defense task – to ensure the security of the Zmiinyi Island, and therefore, a significant part of the Black Sea area," he said in a video address on Friday.

"But our warriors did it. Russian terrorists needed the Zmiinyi Island to destroy the entire south of our country, our beautiful Odssa and other cities. Our soldiers stopped them, expelled them from Zmiinyi," he said.

Ukrainians, the president said, "are much stronger than anyone thinks of us. Sometimes stronger than we used to think about ourselves."

 

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

19:59 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

13:19 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

09:26 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

18:39 29.06.2023
Zelenskyy meets with business reps

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

14:11 28.06.2023
Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

10:11 28.06.2023
Zelenskyy on missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Kremenchuk: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

Zelenskyy on missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Kremenchuk: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

10:10 28.06.2023
Zelenskyy: There is movement forward in all directions where offensive is underway

Zelenskyy: There is movement forward in all directions where offensive is underway

14:47 27.06.2023
Zelenskyy holding meeting on preparations for NATO summit

Zelenskyy holding meeting on preparations for NATO summit

09:41 27.06.2023
Zelenskyy announces creation of Marine Corps during visit to front

Zelenskyy announces creation of Marine Corps during visit to front

09:21 27.06.2023
Zelenskyy visits positions of troops in Berdiansk direction

Zelenskyy visits positions of troops in Berdiansk direction

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meetings on internal, foreign policy

Nayev: No direct threat of Russian offensive on Ukraine from north

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

LATEST

US Wasatch Group plans to build 600 modular homes in Ukraine – President's Office

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for new package of defense assistance

Nayev: No direct threat of Russian offensive on Ukraine from north

Denmark to provide Ukraine with DKK 1.3 bln military aid package

Govt appoints Duma head of ARMA

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Cherevaty: Rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel deployed in Bakhmut direction

Podoliak: Ukraine not to give part of its territory to aggressor to stop war

URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

After visit of Cardinal Zuppi to Russia, Vatican to consider further initiatives on Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD