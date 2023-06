Zelenskyy on death of people failed to get into shelter: It is necessary local authorities start thinking

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the tragedy in Kyiv, when people died during shelling because they could not go into shelter.

"It is necessary that the local authorities start thinking about it. We had a tragedy. People could not get into the shelter. We will return, we will settle this issue," he said at a press conference in Chisinau on Thursday.