Facts

18:54 31.05.2023

Zelenskyy introduces new regional administration head in Odesa

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced newly appointed Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper in Odesa.

"I held a meeting with the regional military command and heads of law enforcement agencies to discuss the current situation in Odesa region. I introduced the newly appointed head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy described Odesa region as "a priority region of our independent state."

"During the meeting, we discussed important topical issues: restoration of the energy infrastructure damaged by Russian shelling and ensuring its stable functioning, reboot of key enterprises under martial law, meeting the needs of internally displaced persons, and rehabilitation of the military," he said.

The president also "celebrated the work of the regional office of the Security Service of Ukraine in countering the enemy's reconnaissance and subversive activities."

Tags: #odesa_region #zelenskyy

