Ukrainian MFA in response to Orban's statements: Ukrainians to continue to fight until complete liberation of their territories

Speaking about the statements of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán about the alleged inability of Ukrainians to defeat Russian aggression, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said that Ukrainians will continue to fight until the complete liberation of their territories.

"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, commenting on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, said that it does not matter who invaded whom. He is sure that Ukraine will not be able to win the war. The Kremlin should rejoice: the head of the Hungarian government removed Russia's responsibility for its aggression against Ukraine. The same European politicians argued last year that Ukraine has no chance to hold out for more than 72 hours. They were wrong then, they are wrong now," Nikolenko said on Facebook.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said Ukrainians will continue to fight until their territories are completely liberated from Russian occupation.

"This is the only way not only to restore peace in Ukraine, but also to ensure the security of all of Europe. Therefore, it is now critical to join forces so that Ukraine has everything necessary to accelerate the defeat of Russia," he said.