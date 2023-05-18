Facts

09:56 18.05.2023

Zelenskyy: Further shelling proves again that more world consolidation needed to put pressure on Russia, weapons for Ukrainian soldiers

The regular shelling of Russia on the territory of Ukraine again proves that even more consolidation of peace is needed to put pressure on the aggressor state and even more weapons for Ukrainian soldiers, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Regular shelling of Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia regions and Donbas proves again and again that we need even more consolidation of the world to put pressure on Russia, even more strength for our warriors to destroy every position of terrorists, and even more support for our people to save lives and return security to our cities and villages,” Zelenskyy said.

In his video message, the head of state also expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the child who died today from the Russian shelling in Kherson region.

“Today, the Russian shelling of our Kherson region claimed the life of another child. A boy. His name was Vsevolod. He would have turned six years old in July. My condolences to the family and friends! It was another artillery attack by terrorists. People were just on the street near an ordinary store …,” the President said.

Tags: #weapons #zelenskyy

