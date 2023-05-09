USA announces additional $1.2 bln security assistance package for Ukraine – Pentagon

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a new security assistance package to reaffirm the steadfast U.S. support for Ukraine, including to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs.

According to respective statement on the website of Pentagon, this package, which totals up to $1.2 billion, is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistanse Initiative (USAI).

The new package of assistance includes committing additional 155mm artillery rounds and sustainment support to enable Ukraine to better maintain its on-hand systems and equipment.

According to the Pentagon, the capabilities in this package include additional air defense systems and munitions, equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's air defense systems, ammunition for counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems, 55mm artillery rounds, commercial satellite imagery services; support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Department of Defense said.