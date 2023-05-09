Facts

17:05 09.05.2023

USA announces additional $1.2 bln security assistance package for Ukraine – Pentagon

1 min read
USA announces additional $1.2 bln security assistance package for Ukraine – Pentagon

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a new security assistance package to reaffirm the steadfast U.S. support for Ukraine, including to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs.

According to respective statement on the website of Pentagon, this package, which totals up to $1.2 billion, is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistanse Initiative (USAI).

The new package of assistance includes committing additional 155mm artillery rounds and sustainment support to enable Ukraine to better maintain its on-hand systems and equipment.

According to the Pentagon, the capabilities in this package include additional air defense systems and munitions, equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's air defense systems, ammunition for counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems, 55mm artillery rounds, commercial satellite imagery services; support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Department of Defense said.

Tags: #usa #pentagon

MORE ABOUT

11:27 09.05.2023
U.S. Ambassador: Russia celebrates May 9 with missiles fired at sleeping civilians

U.S. Ambassador: Russia celebrates May 9 with missiles fired at sleeping civilians

19:41 27.04.2023
Commanders of Ukrainian, US Naval Forces discuss situation in Azov-Black Sea region, issues of logistical aid, training of personnel

Commanders of Ukrainian, US Naval Forces discuss situation in Azov-Black Sea region, issues of logistical aid, training of personnel

12:13 26.04.2023
USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova

USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova

19:28 25.04.2023
Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

19:19 21.04.2023
Ukraine needs supplies of ground-based air defense systems

Ukraine needs supplies of ground-based air defense systems

21:00 19.04.2023
USA allocates $325 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

USA allocates $325 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

12:59 19.04.2023
USA warns Rosatom about presence of American technologies at ZNPP – media

USA warns Rosatom about presence of American technologies at ZNPP – media

20:35 17.04.2023
Leakage of classified information in USA not to affect joint work on investigation of war crimes – Kostin

Leakage of classified information in USA not to affect joint work on investigation of war crimes – Kostin

16:31 15.04.2023
Pentagon to provide over $215 mln to modernize production facilities of Javelins and Stingers in USA for Ukraine

Pentagon to provide over $215 mln to modernize production facilities of Javelins and Stingers in USA for Ukraine

11:32 14.04.2023
Budanov on leak of classified Pentagon documents: Russia is only beneficiary of this

Budanov on leak of classified Pentagon documents: Russia is only beneficiary of this

AD

HOT NEWS

Some 166 occupiers killed in Bakhmut area over day, 206 injured

New package of EU sanctions against Russia may contain restrictions on export of European goods to third countries – von der Leyen

Another 59 deputies of Russian Duma, who contributed to Russian military aggression, to be tried in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: It's time for positive decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership

Zelenskyy urges to refrain from making any decisions on trade with Ukraine without consultations with it

LATEST

Some 166 occupiers killed in Bakhmut area over day, 206 injured

Putin attempting to use Moscow Victory Day parade to show Russia’s continued influence in Central Asia – ISW

New package of EU sanctions against Russia may contain restrictions on export of European goods to third countries – von der Leyen

Another 59 deputies of Russian Duma, who contributed to Russian military aggression, to be tried in Ukraine

Zelenskyy links increased shelling with desire of Russian leadership to 'sell' victory to society

Zelenskyy: It's time for positive decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership

EU should impose sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, then 11th sanctions package to be proportional to threat – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy urges to refrain from making any decisions on trade with Ukraine without consultations with it

Over May 9, enemy attacks Ukraine with sea, air-based cruise missiles, air defense eliminates 23 out of 25 enemy targets – Zaluzhny

Air defense eliminates about 15 enemy air targets in sky over Kyiv – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD