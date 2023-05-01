Facts

18:07 01.05.2023

Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

"Had a phone call with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Discussed the program of long-term defense cooperation. Noted the beginning of the Russian assets confiscation and called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia. Coordinated positions on the eve of the NATO summit and other international events," Zelenskyy said on Twitter on Monday.

