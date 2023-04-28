Facts

16:50 28.04.2023

URCS Tracing Service receives over 5,200 requests since beginning of year from people who lost connection with relatives in wartime

The Tracing Service of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) received over 5,200 requests since the beginning of the year from people who have lost connection with their relatives in wartime.

"In January-March 2023, over 5,200 applications were received and processed. The basic are requests for assistance in clarification of the fate of relatives with whom connection was lost because of the war," the URCS said on Facebook on Friday.

The URCS also said that it receives the requests by e-mail and through its hotline.

In addition to consultations and clarifications, the families that apply for assistance also meet with URCS volunteers who provide them with psychosocial support, humanitarian aid in the form of food and hygiene packages, vouchers, hygiene items, access to clothes banks.

"Around 500 families from Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions have received such services since the beginning of the year," the URCS said.

